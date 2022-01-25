ITM Power’s (ITM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ITM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.32) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.63 ($7.19).

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.48. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 262.60 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.77).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

