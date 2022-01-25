Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 53.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872,785 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $54,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

