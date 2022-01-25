Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,444 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EIX stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

