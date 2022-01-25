DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

