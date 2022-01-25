DA Davidson Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,697 shares of company stock worth $1,320,777. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.