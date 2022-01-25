Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 229.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $20,530,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 532.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.60. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $251.68. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

