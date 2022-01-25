Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 4,200 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

