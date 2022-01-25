Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.