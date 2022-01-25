Citigroup Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $130.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 102.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.