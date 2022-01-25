Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 13,532 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 137,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 144,443 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $460,000.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

