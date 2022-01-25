Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

