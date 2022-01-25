30,000 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

TBF stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

