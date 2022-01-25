Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 402.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in APA were worth $42,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in APA by 148.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in APA by 29.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

