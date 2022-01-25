ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of ResMed worth $28,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 79.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.13.

RMD opened at $238.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

