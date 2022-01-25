TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 4.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Trex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

