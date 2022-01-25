First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,579 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.