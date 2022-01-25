Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

