People s United Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

