Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $601,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,691.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 84,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $201,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 31,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

