First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 979 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

