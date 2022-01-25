Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Lifted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

