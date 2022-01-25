Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,825. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

