Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.35

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.354 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$27.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a market cap of C$6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$276.82.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

