Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.
Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
