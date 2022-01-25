Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

ABST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

