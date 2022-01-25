Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in Baidu by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 172,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 112,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after buying an additional 65,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Shares of BIDU opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

