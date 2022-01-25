Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 17,602 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 606.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in PulteGroup by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 574,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

