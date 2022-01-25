Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,549 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,607,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $489,624,000 after purchasing an additional 361,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

