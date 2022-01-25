Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $39,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,709 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,794,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

