Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $24.00

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.