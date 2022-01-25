bitCNY Price Up 0.5% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $868,751.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.67 or 0.06660567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,395.18 or 0.99648658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049964 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

