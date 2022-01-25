Secret (SCRT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.47 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00015179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $830.54 million and $35.47 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00250757 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006563 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002272 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

