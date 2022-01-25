T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $194.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.47.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $159.32 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $150.69 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

