Mina 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $73.99 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00006394 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $838.50 million and $73.99 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.67 or 0.06660567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,395.18 or 0.99648658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 359,040,967 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

