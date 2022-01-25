ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $708.83.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $525.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.