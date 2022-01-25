Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $207.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.35 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

