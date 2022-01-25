Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 171 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 917,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,372,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.