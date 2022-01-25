Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 849,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 330,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

