Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

