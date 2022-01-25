The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $298.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

