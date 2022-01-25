Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 848 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.