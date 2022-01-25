iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

