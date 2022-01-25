Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 64.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,829 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $101,184,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $32,375,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $15,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $12,043,000.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

