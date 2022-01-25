Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $192.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.28. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

