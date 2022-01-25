Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RealReal (REAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL):

1/20/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

1/7/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00.

1/4/2022 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

12/2/2021 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $895.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,906 shares of company stock worth $3,953,847. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,978,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

