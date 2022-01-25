PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PointsBet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PointsBet stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

