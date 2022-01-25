Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.84.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $271.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,600,000 after buying an additional 565,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,605,000 after buying an additional 473,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after buying an additional 390,815 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

