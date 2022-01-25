Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,612 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.