Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 802,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

