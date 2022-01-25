Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,215 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $3,370,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $198.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.19 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.