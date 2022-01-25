Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ambev by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 730,274 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

